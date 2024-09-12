Decomposed Body Found Behind Woodbridge Gas Station: Police

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11, officers responded to Exxon in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway, where they found the body of a presumed male who was found between the dumpster and surrounding brick enclosure.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected.

More information is expected to be released.

