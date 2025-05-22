Tevon Dean Haskins, 29, of Woodbridge, was fatally shot on Wednesday, May 21, around 5:15 p.m. behind the shopping complex in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road, according to Prince William County Police.

When officers first arrived, they found no immediate signs of victims.

After searching a secluded wooded area behind the strip mall, police located three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene, while two 42-year-old men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was not random.

According to police, Haskins was approached in the area by a man he previously knew, later identified as Dean Campbell, 45, of Fredericksburg.

Police say a verbal altercation escalated before multiple rounds were fired, killing Haskins and injuring the other two men. Campbell fled before officers arrived.

Detectives tracked Campbell down the next morning in the Fredericksburg area, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Campbell is charged with:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Malicious wounding;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.