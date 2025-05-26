Danielle Alexis Hill, 34, of Woodbridge, is accused of strangling and physically disciplining her son — a boy under the age of 10 — during a domestic incident, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say the assault happened on Thursday, May 22, in their family home in the 14500 block of Gideon Drive.

The following day, the child reported the incident to school staff, who then contacted police. A school nurse evaluated the victim and found non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers launched an investigation and arrested Hill the following day, on May 23. She was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery, police said

Hill was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, and her court date is pending, police said.

