Dad Charged After Conflicting Stories Emerge About Child's Head Injuries In Woodbridge: Police

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Orchard Mills Apartments in the 15200 block of Brickwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 to investigate a report of child abuse.

Investigators determined the injuries occurred sometime between Monday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Nov. 27 while the boy was in the care of his father, 39-year-old Elvis Asiedu.

Police say Asiedu provided conflicting statements about how the child sustained the cuts to his head.

Following their investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Asiedu, who turned himself in to authorities on Sunday, Dec. 1 without incident.

Asiedu has been charged with felony child neglect and malicious wounding. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond, with a court date pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.