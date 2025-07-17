Crossbow-Wielding Virginia Man Killed By Officers Near Potomac Mills Mall: Police

A 52-year-old Woodbridge man was shot and killed by police on Thursday afternoon, July 17, while armed with a crossbow and running toward the Potomac Mills shopping complex, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the man was already wanted in connection to a brandishing incident that happened a day earlier, where he allegedly pointed a firearm at a stranger on Colchester Road during an unprovoked encounter.

No one was hurt during that first incident.

On Thursday, police said the same man was reportedly involved in a similar encounter on Birchdale Avenue, prompting an active search in the area.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers located him parked in a vehicle on Potomac Mills Circle, near Garza Way, which circles the busy mall.

According to police, officers attempted to negotiate with him for multiple hours in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.

“At one point, officers surrounded the suspect’s vehicle to take him into custody,” police said.

That’s when the man jumped out of the car and ran toward the mall armed with a crossbow, according to the department.

He was shot and killed by officers on the scene.

“No officers or uninvolved community members were injured during the encounter,” police confirmed.

“The incident is contained and isolated to the roadway. There is no active threat to the community at this time.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is now overseeing the investigation as an independent body, at the request of Chief Peter Newsham.

More information will be released when available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.