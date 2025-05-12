‘Creeper On The Loose’: Man Exposes Himself To Woman At Busy Woodbridge Park, Police Say

Officers were called to Neabsco Regional Park, located on Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, to investigate a reported indecent exposure, according to Prince William County Police.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told officers she was walking near the baseball fields when an unknown man approached her from behind.

When she turned around, the man was exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, police said.

The woman confronted the man, who then left the area before police arrived, according to officials.

"There was no physical contact between the victim and the suspect during the encounter," police noted.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and a well-trimmed goatee.

He was last seen wearing a white sports jersey-style shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.