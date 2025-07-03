Fair 89°

SHARE

Creep Caught Taking Inappropriate Photos Of 13-Year-Old At Potomac Mills Mall, Police Say

A man is being sought after he was caught crouching down and taking inappropriate photos of a 13-year-old girl inside a store at Potomac Mills Mall, according to Prince William County Police.

Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, to Miniso, located inside the mall at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge, to investigate a report of unlawful filming.

Police said the young girl was shopping with her family when an unknown man was seen crouching and snapping photos of her.

There was no physical contact between the man and the girl, according to the department.

Store security confronted the man briefly before he left the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short hair, last seen wearing a white polo-style shirt, dark-colored jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE