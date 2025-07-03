Creep Caught Taking Inappropriate Photos Of 13-Year-Old At Potomac Mills Mall, Police Say

Officers responded at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, to Miniso, located inside the mall at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge, to investigate a report of unlawful filming.

Police said the young girl was shopping with her family when an unknown man was seen crouching and snapping photos of her.

There was no physical contact between the man and the girl, according to the department.

Store security confronted the man briefly before he left the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short hair, last seen wearing a white polo-style shirt, dark-colored jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

