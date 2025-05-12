Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department arrested 54-year-old Corey Jevon Cox, of John Diskin Circle in Woodbridge following an investigation into a reported sexual assault.

Police said the abuse happened on April 16 at a home in the 15600 block of John Diskin Circle, where the child — who was under 13 years old — was allegedly assaulted by Cox, who was described as an acquaintance.

Detectives launched their investigation after the incident was reported, eventually identifying Cox as the suspect.

Cox is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, police said. He was denied bond and remains held at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

His court date is pending.

