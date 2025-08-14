Construction Worker Crushed To Death By Overturned Machine At Woodbridge Job Site (Developing)

Prince William County Police said officers were called to the site near Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Investigators said the 61-year-old man was operating heavy machinery when the equipment overturned on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

“No foul play is suspected,” police said.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains active and more information will be released if deemed necessary, officials said.

