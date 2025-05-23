Bridget Catherine Rohm, 46, of Woodbridge, was pulled over around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20 on Hoadly Road near Websters Way in Manassas after officers observed her swerving and struggling to stay in her lane.

Police determined Rohm was intoxicated and detained her without incident, officials said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three children between the ages of 4 and 13, police said. The children were not harmed and were released to loved ones.

Rohm was charged with three counts of felony child neglect and one count of DUI, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Her court date is pending, and bond was unavailable as of Friday, May 23.

