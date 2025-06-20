Brick Used In Gas Station Assault; Woodbridge Man, DC Woman Arrested: Police

Jamal Haskins, 24, of Woodbridge, and District resident Lakira Youngblood, 22, were both arrested on Wednesday, June 18, after a bizarre and violent altercation at the Sunoco station on Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said Friday.

The pair were asked to leave the property by a 61-year-old employee and his 56-year-old friend shortly after 6:15 p.m., according to police.

They refused — and that’s when things escalated.

Investigators said the suspects struck the employee before Haskins picked up a brick and hurled it, striking the second victim.

Both Haskins and Youngblood ran off before officers arrived.

Officers canvassed the area and found the pair at a nearby business, where they were detained without incident.

One victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other suffered minor injuries.

Haskins was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery, and trespassing. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond.

Youngblood was charged with assault and battery and trespassing. Her bond was set at $1,500 unsecured. Both are awaiting court dates.

