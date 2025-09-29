Body Of Missing 34-Year-Old Virginia Man Found In Powells Creek: Police

Prince William County Police said officers were called to the 2600 block of Dyers Mill Court in Woodbridge at 8:28 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, after information in a missing-person investigation led them to Powells Creek.

Inside the water, officers found the body of a 34-year-old man who had been reported missing and endangered on Thursday, Sept. 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play, and investigators believe the death does not pose any threat to the community.

The man’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Prince William County Police said more details may be released as the investigation continues.

