Body Found In Bushes Along Prince William Parkway In Woodbridge: Police

A 30-year-old man was found dead in the bushes along a busy highway in Woodbridge early Thursday, police said.

2600 block of the Prince William&nbsp;Parkway in Woodbridge

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
On Aug. 28 at 3:51 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Prince William Parkway after a man was discovered unconscious in the brush, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. 

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials noted that there is currently “no threat to the community concerning the death.”

The man’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

