Nani Ventura — a dedicated EMT and supervisor with MMT Ambulance in Northern Virginia — was airlifted from a serious accident on Saturday, Aug. 30, and has since undergone multiple surgeries.

According to friends, Ventura was flown to a trauma center, where she has started a long, arduous road to recovery that is already racking up costly medical bills.

“This fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of medical expenses, rehabilitation, and the day-to-day needs of the Ventura family as they support their daughter through her recovery,” a GoFundMe created on Ventura's behalf wrote.

In updates shared this week, family and friends said that Ventura underwent successful surgeries to her hip and around her eye, with more on the way for her jaw and femur.

They also said that Ventura had radiation on her hip to prevent any bone growth over her metal plates.

They are hopeful Ventura can be released sometime over the weekend.

"Nani is an absolute badass. She was able to slowly move between her bed and the hospital chair with assistance today only a day after her hip/femur surgery," they said on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

"Our fearless Nani has been making amazing strides in her recovery."

Coworker Silas Fishburne said Ventura has always been the one running toward emergencies, and now it’s her turn to receive that care.

“Nani, was in a horrible accident on Saturday evening resulting in her being flown from the scene to a trauma center,” Fishburne wrote.

“Nani has spent many years as the EMT taking care of other people having emergencies, now she’s the one that needs to be taken care of. All donations and shares are greatly appreciated.”

The campaign has already raised more than $15,000 of its $16,000 goal from more than 150 donors.

"Every contribution makes a difference, and your support—whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign—means so much to them during this difficult time."

