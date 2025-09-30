In the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 27, detectives were tipped off about Azon Heywood, 32, who was reportedly on his way into Stafford County with narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.

Heywood was already prohibited from driving due to a suspended license, investigators said. His vehicle, which had no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker, was spotted exiting I-95 onto Warrenton Road.

Detectives and deputies initiated a high-risk stop at the Wawa on South Gateway Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Instead of following commands to keep his hands visible, Heywood was seen digging around inside the vehicle, authorities said.

After a short standoff, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Deputies said they recovered multiple suspected controlled substances, items used in drug distribution, ammunition, and a firearm with a completely obliterated serial number.

Heywood was charged with:

Transporting controlled substances into Virginia;

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances;

Obstruction of justice;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Felon in possession of ammunition;

Removing a firearm serial number;

Driving while suspended;

Improper display of a license plate;

Expired inspection.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

