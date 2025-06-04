Detectives in Prince William County arrested Ariel Benavidis Bermudez, 33, of Woodbridge, following an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred late last year, authorities said.

The incident took place on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Dale Forest Apartments in the 14300 block of Westway Lane in Woodbridge, police said in a release.

Investigators say the victim and Bermudez met earlier that day and were together at the apartment when he gave her a drink. A short time later, she became incapacitated and was sexually assaulted, police said.

After a months-long investigation, Bermudez was arrested on May 30. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and sodomy, police said.

Bermudez is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

