Anthony Jermaine Bowles, 33, of Woodbridge, was in custody for an evaluation at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, when he became combative and removed his restraints, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said Bowles left the room, and a struggle ensued with the officer. During the encounter, Bowles “attempted to reach for the officer’s firearm,” the department said.

Hospital staff and security helped the officer detain Bowles. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Bowles was arrested and charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Bowles’ court date is pending and his bond was set at $10,000 unsecured.

