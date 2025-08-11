The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, in the 15400 block of Weldin Drive in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say Woodbridge resident Amy Catherine Baker, 36, struck a parked car, causing her own vehicle to overturn, leaving her and the boy trapped inside. Both Baker and the child had to be extracted from the wreckage by emergency crews, with minor injuries reported.

During the investigation, officers determined Baker was intoxicated at the time of the collision, and the child was released to family members, according to police.

Baker was arrested without incident and charged with:

Felony child neglect;

DWI: second offense in five years;

Driving after forfeiture of license.

She is being held without bond.

