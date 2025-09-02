Mostly Cloudy 78°

Amir-Arsolan Binaie Kondolojy Busted For Child Sex Assault

A Virginia man is behind bars after police say an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation uncovered troubling evidence linking him to both child sexual assaults and child porn.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Amir-Arsolan Binaie Kondolojy, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested over the weekend, after the ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at his home in the 15000 block of Greenwood Drive, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said the case began in January, after an ICAC cyber-tip flagged inappropriate images that were later traced to Kondolojy’s home in Virginia.

During the investigation, detectives learned of a separate assault case connecting Kondolojy to incidents in 2020, when a victim under the age of 13 “had been sexually assaulted on more than one occasion,” police said.

Following both investigations, Kondolojy was arrested and charged with:

  • Eleven counts of indecent liberties;
  • Two counts of aggravated sexual assault;
  • Object sexual penetration;
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;
  • Forcible sodomy.

His court date is pending. Bond was listed as unavailable.

