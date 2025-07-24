Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Dawson Beach Road in Woodbridge around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, for a found child, according to authorities.

Investigators said the 2-year-old boy had been left unsupervised for an “extended period of time” by his mother, identified as 37-year-old Alexandra Anna Granruth.

Police said Granruth called an acquaintance around 2 p.m. that day, asking them to check on the child, police said. The friend found the toddler alone outside the residence and in poor condition.

The mother allegedly “arranged for the care of the victim until later that evening,” but never returned, according to officials.

When the woman failed to come back, the acquaintance called the police.

Officers tried to reach Granruth, but “she refused to return to the area,” investigators said.

The child was not injured and was placed in the care of known individuals.

Granruth is now wanted for felony child neglect. Police say multiple attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was on Dawson Beach Road in Woodbridge.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

