Alexandra Anna Granruth, 37, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect following a week-long investigation into a strange scene that played out near her home in the 4000 block of Dawson Beach Road in Woodbridge.

Officers were initially called at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, where investigators say a 2-year-old boy was left unsupervised for an "extended period of time" by his mother.

Police said at the time that Granruth called an acquaintance around 2 p.m. that day, asking them to check on the child. That's when the friend found the toddler alone outside the residence and in poor condition.

The mother allegedly “arranged for the care of the victim until later that evening,” but never returned, according to officials.

When the woman failed to come back, the friend called the police. Officers then tried to reach Granruth, but “she refused to return to the area,” investigators said.

The child was not injured and was placed in the care of known individuals.

Granruth was ultimately tracked down by members of the Prince William County Police Department, who took her into custody without incident on Wednesday, July 30.

Her court date was pending as of Thursday, July 31, and bond information was unavailable.

