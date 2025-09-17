The Prince William County native and Woodbridge High School graduate died on Sunday, Sept. 7, according to his family, who described him as a "loyal friend with a vibrant personality that would light up any room."

When he returned from Kuwait, Sullivan went on to become a fixture as an elevator mechanic with Otis for more than two decades as a member of IUEC Local 10.

"An avid animal lover, Jesse’s home was full of furry companions," Rebecca Echeverry said. "He enjoyed fishing, boating, and bowling, often surrounded by the people he loved most."

After a seven-year engagement, Jesse “finally” married his best friend, Jennifer Wilcox Sullivan, in October 2014, in the town of Occoquan, according to his obituary.

"Jesse was known for being the life of the party with his adventurous spirit, great sense of humor, infectious laugh, generous heart, and warm smile," his family wrote.

"He was an avid pet lover whose hobbies included fishing, boating, bowling, watching scary movies, dressing up for Halloween, and spending times with friends and family."

Jesse’s wife, Jennifer Dawn Sullivan, poured her grief into tributes on Facebook, writing:

“This hurts so much more than I ever could have imagined! I’m so grateful our last conversation & time together were wonderful," she posted in a touching tribute. "But I still have so many would have, could have, should have’s racing thru (sic) my head! He was my go-to person & I just don’t know what I’m going to do w/o him!"

His wife said that Sullivan was "the person that would make (her) laugh in times like these."

"I keep waiting to wake up from this horrible nightmare! This can’t be real, this can’t be true! I’m just crushed!," she continued. "I miss my Monkey Man so freaking much that it’s unbelievable & unbearable! We were soulmates! Always & Forever!”

Thousands of dollars have been raised through a GoFundMe set up to help support the Sullivan family, including his wife and two daughters.

"His fight will not be forgotten," organizers wrote. "His sudden passing has left an enormous hole in the hearts of many."

Another family member, Carly Tate, said in a separate post that her "godmother’s husband recently passed away unexpectedly (and) the family wasn’t prepared to cover the costs of planning his memorial service."

The fundraiser, launched to help with funeral and memorial costs, has raised more than $5,600 of its $10,000 goal. It can be found here

"We are raising funds to help give Jesse the respectful farewell he deserves," organizers wrote. "The cost of funeral arrangements can be overwhelming—especially during a time when the focus should be on healing."

Sullivan's obituary noted that memorials may also be given to Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue.

A memorial service will be held with a reception to follow at the VFW in Occoquan.

