Police say Abnet Tseggiai, 39, was all smiles in her booking photo after being taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 11, following a late-night incident at the Landing at Mason’s Bridge Apartments in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called around 9:36 p.m. to investigate a reported burglary.

When they arrived, they found a woman “who appeared intoxicated” inside a neighboring apartment she had entered through an open door.

When confronted by police, it is alleged that Tseggiai grabbed and held onto one of the officers before she was ultimately detained without further incident.

No one was injured, and no property was taken, according to investigators.

Tseggiai was charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Burglary;

Public intoxication.

Her court date is pending, and bond was unavailable, police said.

