80-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted At Hobby Lobby In Woodbridge, Police Say

Officers responded to Hobby Lobby on Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge shortly before noon on Wednesday, July 9, to investigate a reported sexual assault, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The 80-year-old victim told officers she was shopping inside the store when a man came up behind her, pressed against her body, and “inappropriately touched her,” police said Thursday.

“When the victim confronted the suspect, he left the business,” officials stated. “No injuries were reported.”

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 6-foot, 180 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

A surveillance photo was released Thursday in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

