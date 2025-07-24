4-Month-Old Baby Dies, Woodbridge Dad Now Facing Felony Homicide Charge: Police

Gianni Romero-Coreas, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Manassas on Wednesday, July 24, after Prince William County Police detectives obtained a felony homicide warrant following the toddler's death.

The baby was rushed to the hospital unconscious on Thursday, July 17, after suffering life-threatening injuries while in Romero-Coreas’s care at the Elevations One Apartments on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, police said.

Police were called to an area hospital shortly after noon that day after doctors reported suspected child abuse involving the boy, who had been brought in by his father.

Investigators said Romero-Coreas was watching the child alone at the time of the incident.

The baby’s condition worsened, and he died on Saturday, July 20, police said. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Romero-Coreas was initially charged on July 17 with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse.

After further investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police obtained the additional homicide charge on July 22.

He remains held without bond. His court date is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.