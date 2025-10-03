21-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Alamo Drafthouse At Potomac Town Center In Virginia: Police

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to Stonebridge at Potomac shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, where there were reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Investigators said the initial investigation determined the victim, Woodbridge resident Jasiya Ahmar Vaughn, had been shot multiple times during an encounter outside of the Alamo Drafthouse.

"Officers located the victim on the sidewalk near the location where first aid was provided," a police spokesperson said. "Fire and Rescue personnel responded to further treat the victim who ultimately succumbed to his injuries."

An 18-year-old man also sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound to his lower body.

The suspect reportedly fled immediately after the shooting and has not been located. Police said the shooting does not appear to have been random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Prince William County Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

