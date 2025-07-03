A Few Clouds 90°

2-Year-Old Son Ingests Drugs In Woodbridge, Dad Charged With Child Neglect: Police

A Woodbridge father is facing charges after his 2-year-old son ingested illegal drugs while in his care, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Rhamirr Ahmad Brown

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
The incident happened on Monday, July 1, inside a home on Potomac Branch Drive, where 35-year-old Rhamirr Ahmad Brown was watching the child, police said.

Officers were called around 2:41 p.m. to investigate a possible case of child neglect after learning the child had been exposed to the drugs. 

Brown eventually brought the boy to a local hospital for treatment — but left before officers arrived, according to the report.

The child is expected to recover.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home, where they recovered evidence tied to the incident. 

Brown was arrested the following day.

He is charged with child neglect and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. His court date is pending, police said.

