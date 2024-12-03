Fair 40°

11 Vehicles Damaged, Four Injured As Freightliner Plows Into Woodbridge Building: Police

A chaotic multi-vehicle crash in Woodbridge left four people seriously injured, damaged 11 vehicles, and ended with a Freightliner truck crashing into a building, police say.

Prince William County Police

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The incident began at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Gordon Boulevard and Riverview Lane when the driver of a 2025 Mercedes GLE attempted to make a left turn without the right of way.

Investigators said the Mercedes crossed paths with a 2012 Freightliner heavy-duty truck traveling southbound on Gordon Boulevard, which T-boned the vehicle, sending the car spinning into two other vehicles.

The Freightliner driver lost control, police say, veering into oncoming traffic and striking two more vehicles before careening down an embankment into a residential complex parking lot. 

It hit several parked cars before slamming into a building, where it came to rest.

Four drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries, including the 67-year-old Mercedes driver from Woodbridge, a 40-year-old man from Fredericksburg, a 24-year-old woman from Fairfax, and a 62-year-old woman from Williamsburg. 

A 48-year-old man from Woodbridge was treated at the scene for pain, and the Freightliner driver, a 32-year-old Woodbridge man, was uninjured.

In total, 11 vehicles, including five parked cars, were damaged.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

