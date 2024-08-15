Manuel Baires-Alvarado was the subject of an investigation that determined he left firearms within his family's Woodbridge home that were able to be accessed by his 2-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, officials say.

In late July, the Prince William County Police Department launched an investigation into a home in the 13200 block of Hill Court in Woodbridge, which came to a conclusion on Wednesday, Aug. 14, when Baires-Alvarado surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to police, it was determined that there were several unsecured firearms in the home that belonged to Baires-Alvarado, and the children were able to access them.

Baires-Alvarado was charged with two counts of felony child neglect and 11 counts of allowing access to firearms by children.

His bond was set at $1,000 unsecured, and on Thursday, his court date was still pending.

