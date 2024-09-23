Fatal Pedestrian Strike Of 24-Year-Old Being Probed By Police In West Springfield

Woodbridge resident Oscar Daniel Martinez Grenados was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver passing along the roadway, according to police.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the 8100 block of Old Keene Mill Road.

According to investigators from the Fairfax County Police Department, detectives determined that Grenados was walking along Old Keene Mill Road when he was struck by an Acura heading east along the roadway.

Grenados was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Investigators believe that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, though they are still working to determine if speed contributed to the fatal strike.

