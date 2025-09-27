Teens Launch Fireworks At Cops During McDonald’s Melee In Vienna, Injuring Officers: Police

Vienna Police said the chaos erupted around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, at the McDonald’s on Maple Avenue West, where a large crowd of high schoolers gathered for a fight.

As officers moved in to break it up, someone in the crowd launched fireworks in their direction. Two officers were hurt in the blast, but were treated on scene and stayed on duty, according to police.

The mayhem forced backup from Fairfax County Police and Virginia State Police.

Officers deployed pepperballs into the ground near the crowd to disperse teens who refused to leave. No one was injured in the pepperball use, according to the department.

Detectives are now investigating to identify who set off the fireworks.

“The Vienna Police Department takes this assault on its police officers seriously and encourages anyone with information related to the incident to come forward,” officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vienna and receive free news updates.