Nexstar Media Group will acquire Tysons, Virginia-based TEGNA in a $6.2 billion cash deal, the companies announced in a joint news release on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Nexstar will purchase TEGNA for $22 per share, a 31% premium over TEGNA's 30-day average stock price before reports of the deal surfaced.

The overlap is significant in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, where Nexstar and TEGNA already own major affiliates. If approved, the merger is expected to consolidate newsrooms, advertising operations, and local programming in several competitive markets.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

"We believe TEGNA represents the best option for Nexstar to act on this opportunity," said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook. "TEGNA is a premier operator with high-quality local television stations primarily in the top 75 DMAs. We and TEGNA are similarly dedicated to providing communities of all sizes with the best programming and fact-based local journalism along with innovative digital products and marketing solutions for local viewers and advertisers."

The combined company will operate 265 full-power stations in 44 states and Washington, DC, covering 80% of US households. Nexstar will own stations in nine of the top 10 US markets and 41 of the top 50.

These are the Nexstar-owned stations in the Northeast:

Albany, NY: WTEN (ABC), WXXA (Fox)

WTEN (ABC), WXXA (Fox) Binghamton, NY: WBGH (NBC), WIVT (ABC)

WBGH (NBC), WIVT (ABC) Buffalo, NY: WIVB (CBS), WNLO (CW)

WIVB (CBS), WNLO (CW) Burlington, VT: WFFF (Fox), WVNY (ABC)

WFFF (Fox), WVNY (ABC) Hagerstown, MD: WDVM (Independent)

WDVM (Independent) Harrisburg, PA: WHTM (ABC/Ion)

WHTM (ABC/Ion) Hartford/New Haven, CT: WTNH (ABC), WCTX (MyNetworkTV)

WTNH (ABC), WCTX (MyNetworkTV) New York City: WPIX (CW)

WPIX (CW) Philadelphia: WPHL (CW)

WPHL (CW) Rochester, NY: WROC (CBS)

WROC (CBS) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA: WBRE (NBC), WYOU (CBS)

WBRE (NBC), WYOU (CBS) Springfield, MA: WWLP (NBC/CW)

WWLP (NBC/CW) Syracuse, NY: WSYR (ABC)

WSYR (ABC) Utica, NY: WFXV (Fox), WUTR (ABC)

WFXV (Fox), WUTR (ABC) Washington, DC: WDCW (CW)

WDCW (CW) Watertown, NY: WWTI (ABC/CW)

These are the TEGNA-owned stations in the Northeast:

Bangor, ME: WLBZ (NBC)

WLBZ (NBC) Buffalo, NY: WGRZ (NBC)

WGRZ (NBC) Harrisburg, PA: WPMT (Fox)

WPMT (Fox) Hartford/New Haven, CT: WCCT (CW), WTIC (Fox)

WCCT (CW), WTIC (Fox) Portland, ME: WCSH (NBC)

WCSH (NBC) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA: WNEP (ABC)

WNEP (ABC) Washington, DC: WUSA (CBS)

TEGNA board chair Howard Elias said the merger will "further solidify the critical role" each company's stations play in their markets in a "highly fragmented" media landscape.

"At TEGNA, we share Nexstar's commitment to local broadcasting, exemplified by numerous investments and initiatives, industry journalism awards, and the significant expansion of our local news content," Elias said. "This transaction, which will provide premium near-term value to TEGNA shareholders, comes at a time of rapid change in our industry and reflects the fact that policymakers of all perspectives are calling for regulations governing our industry to be modernized."

The merger comes as the Trump administration has taken steps to deregulate the local TV news industry. In July, a federal appeals court struck down the Federal Communications Commission's "top four" rule, which blocked companies from owning more than one top-four station in a single market, Variety reported.

Under Trump-appointed chair Brendan Carr, the FCC is seeking public comment on whether to "modify, retain, or eliminate" the 39% national audience reach cap on local TV ownership.

"The initiatives being pursued by the Trump administration offer local broadcasters the opportunity to expand reach, level the playing field, and compete more effectively with the Big Tech and legacy Big Media companies that have unchecked reach and vast financial resources," said Sook.

Nexstar previously acquired Media General and Tribune Media in the last decade, along with launching cable news network NewsNation in 2020.

