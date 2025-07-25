Now police say it might all be connected.

A California man is facing charges after a wild back-to-back crime spree in Fairfax County — one that started with a rifle-point robbery in Tysons and ended with the theft of high-value Pokémon cards, police said.

Mohammad Asif, 36, is accused of burglarizing a Fair Oaks home just minutes after a woman was robbed in a parking garage in Tysons, according to Fairfax County Police.

It all started around 9:07 a.m. on July 23, when a woman was walking in the garage on Westwood Center Drive and was approached by a masked suspect holding a rifle.

The suspect grabbed her and stole her phone, police said. She managed to escape and the gunman fled before officers arrived.

Then, things got weirder.

While the woman’s boyfriend was on scene assisting her, he got an alert from his home security system at around 9:25 a.m. that morning.

He pulled up the feed and saw someone breaking into his house on Plateau Drive in Fair Oaks, police said.

Officers rushed to the home and confirmed it had been burglarized. The thief was gone — but high-value Pokémon cards were stolen.

Detectives quickly identified Asif as the burglary suspect and took him into custody with help from the Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Unit.

He was arrested at a nearby residence.

Asif was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with:

Burglary;

Two counts of grand larceny;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Conspiracy use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

Detectives believe the garage robbery and home burglary are connected, though the identity of the masked gunman has not yet been confirmed.

Police said this was not a random act.

