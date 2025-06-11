The recovery was made by Fairfax County Police Department's Dive Team on Tuesday, June 10, in a small body of water near Westpark Drive and Galleria Drive, authorities confirmed.

“Late this afternoon, the FCPD Dive Team recovered a human body from a small body of water near Westpark Dr & Galleria Dr in Tysons,” the department posted on social media. “An FCPD death investigation is now underway.”

The body was found in the area where Kyle Coleman was last seen, shortly after a single-vehicle crash near Tysons Galleria around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, according to Prince William County Police.

The crash occurred between Galleria Drive and Tysons Boulevard, and Coleman’s car was found unoccupied.

Coleman, a 2023 graduate of Battlefield High School, had just completed his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

He was the 2024–2025 Chapter Teen President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and was widely regarded by peers and mentors as a natural leader.

In the days following his disappearance, multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the search, officials said.

According to Fairfax County Police, the department deployed “detectives, officers, drones, Fairfax1, RTCC, Forensics, K9, and Search & Rescue teams” in support of Prince William County’s investigation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither department had confirmed the identity of the body recovered in Tysons; however, around 10 p.m., on Tuesday, June 10, Kyle’s family shared an update on the GoFundMe page organized to help support their search efforts.

“It is with sadness we share the news that they have found our dear Kyle’s body,” the family wrote. “In light of these events, your donations will now help the family with funeral preparations and memorial services.”

“Please keep his family and extended family in your prayers."

Friends, classmates, and community leaders have since flooded social media with tributes for the man — who is being mourned as "bright, warm, and driven."

“Kyle was remembered as a bright, warm, and driven young man — a leader in his community, selected as a high school chapter president, and celebrated by teachers, classmates, and family,” wrote Rodney K. Nickens Jr. in a Facebook tribute.

“Communities in Prince William and Fairfax County have gathered in prayer and vigil, reflecting the depth of the love and sorrow that surrounds this tragedy.”

“No family should endure this kind of heartbreak. My thoughts are with them during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Kyle’s mother, Cimmerian Coleman, had previously posted emotional appeals for help finding her son, and thanked those who supported the search before the tragic update was shared.

Fairfax County Police said the death investigation remains ongoing, and that they are continuing to coordinate closely with Prince William County Police as the case develops.

