Coleman, of Gainesville, was reported missing after crashing on Galleria Drive around 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 6, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area after a 911 activation from an iPhone and found Coleman’s unoccupied 2019 blue Toyota Yaris in the trees off the road near Tysons Boulevard.

Investigators say the car had crossed into the eastbound lanes, left the road, and hit a tree.

Witnesses told officers they saw someone run from the scene and possibly get into another vehicle. Thermal imaging scans and ground searches turned up no signs of Coleman that night.

On Saturday, June 7, the Prince William County Police Department received a missing person report for Coleman, officials said.

After reviewing video of him before the crash, they upgraded the case to “Critically Endangered Missing.”

By Monday, June 9, Fairfax detectives linked the crash to Coleman and began an intensive multi-day search, checking hospitals, jails, license plate reader data, and using K9s, drones, and ground teams across the Tysons area.

Then, on Tuesday, June 10, officers found Coleman’s body submerged in a nearby retention pond hidden by thick brush, according to investigators.

Surveillance video confirmed he left the crash site alone and no one else was involved.

“Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a missing Prince William County man in Tysons,” police said.

Coleman had just finished his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta and was home for the summer. He graduated from Battlefield High School in Haymarket.

He was the 2024–2025 Chapter Teen President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and was widely regarded by peers and mentors as a natural leader.

No foul play is suspected.

