Cops Release Tysons TJ Maxx Flasher Accused Of Trying To Inappropriately Touch Shoppers

Officers called to the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard in Tysons on Sept. 3 arrested Jamal Miller, of McLean, who they identified as the suspect.

Miller was then linked to a May 25 exposure case at the TJ Maxx store on the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike, police said.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Battery for the May 25 incident. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was released on an unsecured bond. Detectives continue to investigate the Sept. 3 incident and additional charges are pending.

