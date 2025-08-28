Fair 64°

William Gorgon Accused Of Exposing Himself At VA Walmart

A 58-year-old man who exposed himself to the same employee at a Virginia Walmart was apprehended  following a weeks-long probe, police say.

William Irving Gorgon

William Irving Gorgon

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The investigation into William Irving Gorgon began over the weekend, when officers from the Prince William Police Department were called to investigate reports of an indecent exposure at the store in the 17000 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries.

According to police, it was determined that between Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 21, Gorgon allegedly exposed himself to the same female employee on more than one occasion.

No physical contact was reported to have occurred between the two, who officials noted do not know each other.

The Dumfries resident was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 27, and charged with three counts of indecent exposure. His court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Thursday.

