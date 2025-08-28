The investigation into William Irving Gorgon began over the weekend, when officers from the Prince William Police Department were called to investigate reports of an indecent exposure at the store in the 17000 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries.

According to police, it was determined that between Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 21, Gorgon allegedly exposed himself to the same female employee on more than one occasion.

No physical contact was reported to have occurred between the two, who officials noted do not know each other.

The Dumfries resident was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 27, and charged with three counts of indecent exposure. His court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Thursday.

