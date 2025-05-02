Toddler Dies Of Fentanyl Exposure In Dumfries Motel; Parents Charged With Murder: Police

William Nathaniel Fuller, 28, and Markita Ayanna Williams, 25 — both of no fixed address — were caring for the 2-year-old girl when she was found unresponsive inside a room at the Red Roof Inn on Dumfries Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, there were no visible signs of trauma or medical concerns at the time. A second child, under 6 years old, was also in the room and was unharmed. That child was placed in the care of known parties.

An unsecured firearm was also found in the room, officials said.

Toxicology results released on Monday, April 29, revealed fentanyl in the toddler’s heart blood, investigators said.

Police said the mother called 911, but the father removed items from the motel before first responders arrived.

Following a joint investigation with Child Protective Services and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained arrest warrants.

Fuller and Williams were taken into custody by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, May 1, in the Dumfries area.

Fuller is charged with:

Felony murder;

Felony child neglect;

Possession of schedule I/II drugs;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs.

Williams is charged with:

Felony murder;

Felony child neglect;

Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Both are being held without bond. Court dates are pending.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Prince William County Police.

