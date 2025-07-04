Teen Bites Officer, Kicks Cruiser After Wild Escape Attempt In Dumfries: Police

The wild ordeal unfolded around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, in the area of Dumfries Road and Tallon Drive in Dumfries, when officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a report of a dispute involving juveniles.

While officers were sorting things out, one of the involved teens — later identified as the accused 14-year-old girl from Woodbridge — made a break for it and ran straight across multiple lanes of traffic on Dumfries Road, police said.

She was quickly detained, but things went from reckless to unhinged once she was in the back of an officer's cruiser, officials said.

According to police, the teen started kicking the window, then kicked one officer and bit another. Officers were forced to re-secure her, and one officer sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

The girl was ultimately arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and destruction of property, police said.

She was held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Her court date is pending.

