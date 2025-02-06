Officers responded to Covington-Harper Elementary School in Dumfries around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, to investigate reports of an assault, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators determined that 59-year-old Amita Kumar, of Woodbridge, was working as a substitute teacher when she allegedly struck a young girl during class.

The student sustained minor injuries, police said.

Following an investigation, Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and charged with assault and battery. She was released on a court summons, and a court date is pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

