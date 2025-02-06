Overcast 42°

SHARE

Sub Slaps Child In Covington Elementary School: Police

A Virginia substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly slapping a 6-year-old student inside an elementary school classroom, authorities said.

Covington Elementary School

Covington Elementary School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to Covington-Harper Elementary School in Dumfries around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, to investigate reports of an assault, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators determined that 59-year-old Amita Kumar, of Woodbridge, was working as a substitute teacher when she allegedly struck a young girl during class.

The student sustained minor injuries, police said.

Following an investigation, Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and charged with assault and battery. She was released on a court summons, and a court date is pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE