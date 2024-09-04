Fair 77°

Sketch Released Of Suspect Who Broke Into Van, Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Man In Dumfries: PD

A composite sketch has been released by the Prince William County Police Department as they attempt to track down a suspect wanted for an alleged sexual assault.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 17000 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries where there was a reported sexual assault involving two men.

Police say that a 45-year-old man was asleep in a parked van when the unknown suspect entered the vehicle without permission, sexually assaulted him, and then fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was able to then contact the police, and was treated at an area hospital. He was then able to provide enough details that a composite sketch was drawn up of the sexual assault suspect.

He was described as being a tall Black man who is between 35 and 40 years old with a shaved head, goatee, and tattoo on his forearm, who was last seen wearing khaki pants, flip-flops, and no shirt.

The investigation into the sexual assault is ongoing.

