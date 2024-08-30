PWC Father Gifts Newly Married Son Winning $1M Virginia Lottery Ticket As Wedding Gift

In April, Andrews married his wife and they've been temporarily staying in his father's basement in Prince George's County.

Things changed after his father, a self-admitted avid Lottery player, won big on a Cash4Life ticket, and decided to give his son a life-altering gift.

After matching the first five winning numbers on the ticket, his father had a choice: $1,000 every week for life, or a one time cash windfall of $1 million.

Rather than set himself up with a weekly Lottery gift, the man gave the ticket to his son, who chose the $1 million option and has plans to find a new home with his new wife.

"This was the best way to get him out of my basement," the father deadpanned when the family went to claim the prize at Lottery Headquarters.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 3 drawing were 25-35-36-41-49 with a Cash Ball of 2. The winning ticket was sold at PJ's Neighborhood Variety Store on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle.

"I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me," Andrews told Lottery officials.

Cash4Life is played in ten states, including Virginia. It features a top prize of $1,000 per day for life and a second prize of $1,000 per week for life.

Drawings are held nightly at 9 p.m. Each play costs $2. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Triangle-Dumfries and receive free news updates.