Mihai-Mario Stoica, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday, Feb. 16 crash near Dumfries Road and Van Buren Road, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators say Stoica was driving a 2013 Audi A7 above the posted speed limit when he lost control, crossed the median, and slammed head-on into a 2024 Cadillac Escalade traveling in the opposite direction around 10:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old passenger in Stoica’s vehicle, along with the 18-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger in the Escalade, were all rushed to local hospitals with varying injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Prince William County Police as the investigation continues.

