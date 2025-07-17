Now, his family is rallying community support to send his body back to Honduras.

Late in the afternoon on Sunday, July 13, police say first responders were called to a stretch of the river, where they found Dumfries resident Manuel De Jesus Flores Bustillo.

Officials believe that Bustillo was with two friends at the beach when they decided to go for a swim in the water near the pier.

That's when Bustillo was reportedly swept away by the current, prompting a frantic search that ended in tragedy.

Bustillo's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation, and now, his family is raising money to send him back to Honduras.

Following his death, a GoFundMe was created with the goal of repatriating Bustillo's body home.

"I would like to ask for your help so we can send the remains of my friend Manuel to Honduras," organizers wrote. "Sadly, he lost his life on Sunday in the Potomac River.

"He was a very good person, a good friend, and a good father. Any help would be appreciated. Blessings."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

