Man Who Called For Ride About Possible STD In Dumfries Gets Prison Time For Motel Shooting

Ishmeal McGriff was sentenced this week to 28 years in prison, with eight years suspended and 20 years to serve, followed by a term of supervised probation when he is released, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded on March 26, 2023, outside the Econo Lodge in Dumfries, when Prince William County Police oficers responded to reports of a shooting and found that McGriff had called a friend to take him to the hospital for an issue related to a potential STD.

The friend, who already had several passengers in his car, refused the ride, leading to an argument.

Authorities say McGriff became enraged, pulled out a firearm, and shot the victim—a Dumfries resident—in the face while he was seated in the vehicle.

The victim survived but sustained permanent damage to his jaw and lower face.

“(McGriff's) actions that day were reprehensible, and we are grateful that the Judge imposed a sentence above the guidelines that reflects the seriousness of this case,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth stated. “It is a miracle that the victim survived, although sadly with significant injuries.”

