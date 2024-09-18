Man Busted With Child Porn Following Local, State Police Probe In Dumfries

David Edward Perry, 53, who has been the subject of a probe by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Virginia State Police since December 2023 was arrested on Tuesday in his Dumfries home, police say.

Investigators responded to a home in the 100 block of Dumfries Road in reference to an ongoing investigation into an individual possessing child porn.

The Task Force was tipped off late last year, and it was later determined that a computer IP address linked to Perry was loaded with illicit images.

A search warrant was executed without incident at the Dumfries home and additional evidence of child pornography was recovered, officials said.

Perry was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. His bond information was unavailable on Wednesday, and his next court date was pending.

