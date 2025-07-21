Lee Otis Taylor, of Woodbridge, was charged with burglary with intent to assault after a violent series of domestic-related incidents between Thursday, July 17, and Sunday, July 20, Prince William County Police said.

Deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. on July 17 to the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries. Taylor allegedly forced his way into a 38-year-old woman’s apartment while brandishing what was described by police as an "electronic restraint device."

Police say once inside, Taylor grabbed a pair of scissors and forced the woman into another room. He later left — only to return and break in again, this time striking the woman before fleeing.

On July 20, Taylor tried once more to break into the same apartment, police say.

Officers later spotted him driving off and attempted a traffic stop, but he allegedly refused to pull over, hit a parked car, and fled on foot near Blackburn Road and Richmond Highway before being caught.

Officers say Taylor was already trespassing at the apartment, did not have permission to drive the car, and had drugs on him.

He was charged with:

Burglary with intent to assault;

Burglary;

Felony hit-and-run;

Domestic assault and battery;

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics;

Reckless driving;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Eluding;

Trespassing.

Taylor was arrested on July 20. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

