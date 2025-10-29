The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Walmart on Richmond Highway in Dumfries, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the man — identified as Lance Irving Lesane Jr., of Dumfries — fully undressed and “chasing other customers inside the store,” police said.

He was quickly detained and determined to be under the influence at the time, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported, the department noted.

Lesane was arrested on the scene and charged with:

Indecent exposure;

Disorderly conduct;

Public intoxication.

His court date is pending, and his bond was unavailable on Wednesday.

