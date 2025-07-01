Karen S. Rosa Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene just before 5 a.m on July 1. near the 152-mile marker in Prince William County, according to police.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on the interstate when it was unable to avoid a the Dumfries woman who was walking along the travel lane.

Investigators say that a gas can was located nearby the crash scene.

Troopers found a disabled vehicle registered to Rosa Hernandez in the Express Lanes just south of the scene, along with the gas can near where she was struck.

The crash remains under investigation.

