Jakea Nyeer Adaun Woodley, 31, was arrested after officers responded to the Oasis at Montclair Apartments on Middleton Loop in Dumfries around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators say Woodley was holding the baby while arguing with a family member when she suddenly threw the child to the ground. The infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police were contacted after the altercation ended, and Woodley was taken into custody.

She has been charged with felony child neglect and is being held on a $2,500 secured bond while awaiting a court date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

